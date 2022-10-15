RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that several people were concerned after a phone call told them they had a warrant for missing jury duty.

Officials said that they will never call you asking for warrant money and to be careful because these scammers will take your money.

The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect yourself from phishing scams by setting up security software on your computer, keeping your phone software up to date, backing up your data and enabling two-factor authentication.

For more information on how to recognize, avoid and report phishing click here.