MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students.

According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched and detained until a thorough investigation could be completed, according to the administration.

Officials said after the investigation the Threat Assessment Team met to discuss what actions should be taken to keeps students safe. The lead investigator presented the information to the team and they decided to turn the situation over to authorities, per the statement.

Pewitt CISD reported that authorities then transported the student to the Justice of the Peace.

“Any and all threats are taken seriously and will not be tolerated. Our goal is to provide the safest learning environment possible. We appreciate the trust you have in Pewitt CISD to keep all our students and staff safe, and that responsibility is not taken lightly. If you have any questions or concerns, please email me at mreid@pewittcisd.net” Melissa Reid – Pewitt CISD Superintendent