TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A 17-year-old in Texarkana is set to be tried as an adult in his upcoming trial, according to a ruling from a judge.

Kevonte Collins has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in December 2021 and left two 18-year-olds dead and a 17-year-old seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

Collins was arrested in May at a residence in DeSoto after being on the run for several months, according to police. Since he was 16 at the time of the shootings, he has been held in a juvenile detention facility. Now that he is 17 and the judge ruled he could be tried as an adult, Collins will be taken to an adult facility.

He was booked into the Bowie County Jail on Thursday with a bond of $1.3 million.