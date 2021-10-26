East Texas teenage brothers arrested for murder after fatal shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Kamorion, 18, and Kieran, 19, Meachem have been charged with murder following the shooting that occurred Monday on Sidney Drive.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Ulises Martinez. According to police, Ulises and Kamorion were classmates at Texas High School.

Detectives have determined that there had been a previous altercation between Martinez and Kamorion prior to the shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

It was reported that the two were suspended from school following the altercation, but continued to communicate until they eventually met up on Sidney Drive to fight around 2 p.m.

Several other teenagers were also reportedly involved in the fight. At some point during the altercation, Martinez was shot once in the chest and died at the scene.

The Meachem brothers, along with several others, were transported from the scene to be interviewed by detectives at the police department.

Shortly after, the two brothers were arrested for murder and booked into the Bi-State Jail. The bond for both has been set at $1 million.