PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas teenager has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that killed a separate teen and injured another. He is the second man charged from this shooting, according to the Tri-County Press.

17-year-old Daniel Villazana, a West Tawakoni native, was taken into custody in Hunt County before being transferred back to Camp County. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Back on Jan. 30, officers were called to a shooting on Jefferson Street in Pittsburg. They were told that shots were potentially fired during a party.

When they arrived, one victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 19-year-old Cade Caviness, a Longview native.

Minutes later, police were called to a separate victim at a different location. The second victim, 18-year-old Patrick Hawk, was treated at the scene. Officers believed that he was shot at the original scene before leaving.

In February, 19-year-old Jonathan Phillips was also charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Investigators have not found a potential motive and do not believe the two suspects or the victims knew each other beforehand.