MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a man in the back at a club, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The department responded to a local hospital at 2:35 a.m. after it was reported that a patient there had been stabbed. The assault had allegedly occurred at Smitty’s Club on Five Notch Road.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses to the attack, which led them to name 26-year-old Jiveon Rena Gray as their prime suspect.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Marshall police arrested Gray and she was taken to the Harrison County Jail. She faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and a retail theft charge that originated in Dallas.

Gray has been arrested multiple times over the past eight years. In 2014, she was convicted of disorderly conduct. A year later, Gray was found guilty of assaulting a family member.

Before her arrest on Sunday, she had been out on bond for a 2020 arrest for deadly conduct while discharging a firearm. That same year, she was also accused of minor theft in Smith County along with a separate aggravated assault charge in Harrison County.

If convicted, Gray faces anywhere from 5-99 years in prison.