East Texas woman arrested after police find stolen credit cards, IDs

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police arrested 23-year-old Tanner Terrell early Tuesday for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

According to a report, Officer Dewey Fleming saw Terrell walking down West 10th Street around 12:30 a.m. and stopped to check on her. After briefly speaking to her, Fleming became suspicious and asked Terrell if she had any drugs on her.

Terrell told Fleming she didn’t have any drugs with her, but that she did have a pipe while she pulled it out of her bag. After looking through her bag, Fleming managed to find a stack of assorted credit, debit, and identification cards that all had different names on them.

None of them had Terrell’s name on them, and she claimed that she had no idea who they belonged to.

Terrell was promptly arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. Her bond has been set at $40,000.