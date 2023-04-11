POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Livingston mother was arrested in connection to the 2020 death of her 1-month-old baby boy, records show.

Brittney Faith Dawson was arrested on April 5 and charged with injury to a child by omission. She was held on a $50,000 bond in the Polk County Jail.

Dawson’s arrest is the second in the death of her son. The boy’s father, Thomas Allen Janczak of Livingston, was arrested in 2021 for capital murder in connection to the child’s death.

Back in November 2020, Polk County detectives received information about the infant’s arrival at Texas Children’s Hospital. The child reportedly died in a hospital 12 days later from blunt force trauma.

Polk County detectives, along with CPS Special Investigators Office, The Polk County District Attorney’s Office, The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office and The Texas Rangers Office investigated the case.

If convicted of the first degree felony, she could face up to 99 years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.