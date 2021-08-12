East Texas woman found shot to death inside of home, boyfriend charged with murder

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — An East Texas man has been charged, accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend who was found dead inside of a home Thursday morning.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Travis Turner is charged with murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Jennifer Garrett.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Summerhill Place. Police say they received a call regarding a welfare check and when they went to the scene, they found Garrett mortally wounded by gunfire inside of a home.

Garrett’s body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy. TTPD says Turner is being held at the Bi-State Jail.

The shooting is still under investigation.