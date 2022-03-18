TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is looking for a woman who has a felony warrant for credit card abuse.

Police are searching for Annaliesa Casteel who was an employee of a local landscaping company in 2021. During that time, she reportedly got one of their fuel cards and used the card to purchase almost $2,500 in fuel at several gas stations in Texarkana alone, police said. She also allegedly charged more than $3,700 in at least 10 other towns in three states including Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, according to TTPD.

Detective Warren Smith with TTPD worked with the business owner to identify and document all of the fraudulent charges over a period of four months. They were able to confirm Casteel as a suspect through surveillance at the gas stations, they said.

In one of the videos, Smith said he noticed that Casteel bought gas for more than one vehicle at the same time. He believed she was getting the money from other people’s credit card to buy gas for their cars.

Smith briefly talked to Casteel over the phone in December to try and schedule an interview with her, however, police say she quickly hung up when she realized why he called. Officials with TTPD have not heard from Casteel since.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Casteel, they can call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.