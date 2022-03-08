TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Waskom woman is behind bars in Tyler and is awaiting extradition back to Bossier Parish in Louisiana where she is facing charges for allegedly shooting up a trailer at a north Bossier mobile home park.

According to Smith County booking records, 26-year-old Janie Nicole Edwards was taken into custody by Lindale police on Friday, March 4. The shooting happened back on Feb. 25 at the Maplewood Mobile Home & RV Park.

No one was injured, but property was damaged.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a disagreement with a co-worker.

Edwards is charged with four counts of assault by drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated criminal property damage.