Efforts launched to remove Angelina County commissioner from office

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Efforts have been launched to remove an Angelina County commissioner from office after he was taken into custody this week for allegedly violating terms of bond from a 2019 arrest.

In 2019, Precinct 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire was charged with a felony, continuous violence against a family member; and two misdemeanors, assault causing bodily injury of a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance; records show.

Responding to a 911 call, law officers came to Cheshire’s house and after talking to other family members, took Cheshire into custody, records show.

Cheshire posted bond was set at $10,000.

An online petition filed by Angie Erwin calls for the removal of Cheshire from office and raises other allegations.

“The damages Mr. Cheshire has brought against this county with his intimidation and libel of residents, and his lack of job performance has already brought 2 court cases against Angelina County to date,” the petition says. “His actions are costing Angelina County money by the day, at which will end up costing the taxpayers in the end.”

According to the Lufkin Daily News, Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy also has filed a lawsuit that seeks to remove Cheshire from office.