ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s office recently arrested three people who are suspected of murdering a Diboll woman.

The three suspects were identified as Breana Green, Victor Lee, who is also the victim’s estranged husband, and Wade Finley and have all been charged with murder.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a call in reference to a death investigation on Burkhalter Hollow. The victim found at the scene was identified as 35-year-old Ashley Shaeffer of Diboll, whose death was ruled as homicide during the initial investigation.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers executed search warrants after evidence was obtained linking three individuals to the crime. Those three were identified as Green, Lee and Finley.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s office at 936-634-3331.