TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Tyler ISD substitute teacher was arrested on Tuesday after middle school student reported he had been sexually assaulted.

According to his arrest warrant, Tyler ISD police were called to Hubbard Middle School on Oct. 27 after a 13-year-old student reported to the principal that substitute Davian Hunter, 29 of Tyler, had followed him into a bathroom.

The warrant said district police spoke with the student and the principal contacted human resources “to ask that Hunter not be allowed to sub on any campus pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Authorities said that evidence found led them to believe “it was possible that more occurred” than the student initially reported. Hunter did not show up for an interview with HR, according to the warrant and was immediately removed as a substitute for Tyler ISD.

In a separate interview with Tyler ISD police, the student reportedly told authorities “he did not want to say anything because he was scared of Davian Hunter.”

The warrant said Hunter later came to Tyler ISD police offices for an interview admitted to being in the same bathroom stall as the student with the door shut but would not say what happened.

“Davian Hunter did advise that he was not an animal,” the warrant said.

In a statement, Tyler ISD said their police department worked tirelessly with multiple agencies at both state and federal levels to bring Hunter in.

“This is unpardonable and unforgivable. We have faith that Smith County justice will prevail,” the district said. “From the beginning of the investigation, Hunter was immediately no longer a part-time employee of the district and will never be allowed back on any Tyler ISD properties. Due to the ongoing investigation involving a juvenile, the district is legally bound by state and federal laws to keep any more information confidential.”

Hunter was arrested on Tuesday for sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student. His bond was set at a combined $500,000.