TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Tyler ISD employee was arrested on Thursday for sexual assault, and is accused of having an improper relationship with a student while working at Three Lakes Middle School.

Andre Jefferson, 28 of Tyler, was arrested for sexual assault of a child on Feb. 23, three days after Tyler ISD Police were notified of the allegations and Jefferson was suspended by the school pending an investigation.

According to an arrest warrant, the middle school student told someone with the Smith County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) that she “has been seeing Mr. Jefferson” at his apartment since January.

The student told the CAC official that she had given Jefferson, who was then the ISS teacher, a note before winter break telling him she had feelings for him.

“Andre would contact [her] after school resumed in person and told her he felt the same way for her,” the warrant said. “Andre told her that he viewed her differently than the other kids at school, and pulled her out of class that day, first period to tell her these things.”

The student reportedly told the CAC official that Jefferson had picked her up from her house about 10 or 11 times to have sex at his apartment, according to the warrant.

The student said she was caught sneaking back into her home early on Feb. 19 by her mother.

According to the warrant, Jefferson had messaged the student on Feb. 20, and told her to “delete all messages between them,” but she did not because she felt she had nothing to hide.

The student allegedly messaged with a friend about her relationship with Jefferson, and when the grandparents of her friends saw the messages they notified the school.

According to the warrant, when Tyler ISD police notified Jefferson of the investigation, he said he has never seen her outside of school and has never messaged with her through text. Jefferson also gave Tyler ISD police a number that, according to the warrant, was not his real phone number.

After identifying Jefferson’s correct number, the warrant said the student had saved his number as “the key to my heart” and Jefferson had saved her number as “pigtails.”

The warrant said the two, saved under those names had begun messaging in January and had “professed their love for one another” in the same text thread where Jefferson had asked her to delete their messages.

Jefferson was arrested on Thursday and his bond was set at $500,000.