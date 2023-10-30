TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Tyler ISD employee was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to sexual assault of a child and having an improper relationship with a student.

Andre Jefferson, 29 of Tyler, was arrested in February after a grandparent of the middle school student’s friend saw messages between them about her relationship with Jefferson.

According to his arrest warrant, authorities later reviewed text messages between Jefferson and the student, which had begun in January, where the two “professed their love for one another.”

The warrant said Jefferson later asked the student to delete their messages in the same text thread a day after the student reported she had been caught sneaking back into her home by her mother after being picked up by Jefferson to go to his apartment.

Jefferson pleaded guilty to both second-degree felony charges, and is required to register as a sex offender for life.