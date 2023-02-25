WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A former Wills Point ISD employee was arrested by Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office in relation to an indecency with a child investigation.

Kenneth Dale Faling, who was arrested on Friday Feb. 24, was a technology technician with Wills Point ISD, according to a statement from superintendent Richard A. Cooper.

“At this time, Mr. Faling is no longer employed with Wills Point ISD. This alleged behavior did not occur on a Wills Point ISD campus or property,” Cooper said

In a Facebook comment Wills Point ISD said that Faling tenured his resignation Friday evening, the same day as his arrest. According to Van Zandt County, Faling is being held on $300,000 bond for the charge of alleged indecency with child sexual contact.

Wills Point ISD Police Department and Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the situation.