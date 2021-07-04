EXCLUSIVE: 14 arrested, 125 animals seized after illegal cockfighting ring discovered in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- 14 people were arrested and around 125 animals were seized after an illegal cockfighting ring was discovered in Rusk County on Sunday.

Two phone calls were made to 911 on Sunday because people were watching rooster fights in a wooded area. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at the 15000 block of County Road 2132. They detained individuals, and charged them with felony offenses or misdemeanors. The owner of the land was also arrested. Some of the animals that were found were dead.

This is the second cockfighting bust carried out by authorities in the past six weeks.

Deputies also discovered undisclosed amount of cash at the property.

23 people received tickets for being spectators of the animal fights.

The sheriff’s office mentioned, around 40 people also ran into the woods when authorities arrived at the location.

Individuals traveled from San Antonio, Houston and Dallas to have their roosters participate in the fights.

Law enforcement were also granted a search warrant to look through all the vehicles on the property.

They found fighting boxes in some of the vehicles. There were blades and other instruments used during rooster fights inside the boxes.

Every rooster is worth $5,000, and people could make $15,000 from one match, said the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are taking in the roosters temporarily. They are going to keep them in the Rusk County Youth Expo Center.

A property hearing is also going to be held, since no one is claiming the roosters.

The Sheriff’s Office said this bust was overwhelming and it could not have been done without Texas DPS, Tatum Police, Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison and the Rusk County DA’s office.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is also encouraging anyone with information to call Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-8477

In June, the Sheriff’s office also seized 30 fighting roosters from a property on County Road 2164 in Henderson. They also found equipment used to train the animals.

Deputies began investigating the property after receiving a tip that rooster fighting was taking place there. The SPCA in Dallas was also contacted to assist with the placement of the birds.

Warning: Some of the images below may be disturbing to some viewers.