SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man on death row for his mother’s murder now has an execution date for later this year.

Tracy Lane Beatty, 59, now has an execution date for Nov. 9 after being sentenced in 2004. He was scheduled for execution on March 25, 2020 after being convicted of strangling his 62-year-old mother. That execution was halted due to the coronavirus and recently rescheduled.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals wrote at the time, that the decision to stay his execution was made solely due to the coronavirus, and not based on an appeal filed by Beatty regarding his case.

The stay in Beatty’s execution lasted for 60 days, but under Texas law, the new execution date had to be set by the original trial judge once lifted.