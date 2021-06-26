Eyewitnesses at nearby restaurant give accounts after shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Eyewitnesses from a nearby restaurant shared their accounts after the shooting that took place in parking lot of the New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris that left one woman dead and two men injured.

A night manager at the Texas Roadhouse took action to make sure her restaurant was safe.

“Everybody was really scared,” Haley Larsen, the Texas Roadhouse night manager told KETK. “[I] just tried to make the best of the situation and make sure everyone was safe.”

Another six to seven shots were fired at Oliveto, according Kevin Burns a server at Texas Roadhouse.

“It could’ve happened here, [it] could’ve happened at my restaurant while I was on duty and I’m responsible for these people,” Larsen said.

Witnesses have told officers that a fight broke out in the parking lot and then the shooting began.

“I personally want to be a state trooper so for me instantly it kicked in activate mode, I needed to defend and I needed to try to make sure everybody’s going to be safe,” Kevin Burns, a server at The Texas Roadhouse said.

According to Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, it has been a long time since the city of Tyler has seen a shooting like this in a large group of people.

“What this is is a few people putting a lot of people in danger and we don’t often have that,” Erbaugh said.

Tyler police on Saturday were processing a great deal of evidence collected at the site of shootout in a retail center parking lot.

At least five shooters exchanged gunfire in front of the business and continued firing as they headed north. No arrests had been made as of Saturday.