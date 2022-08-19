CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old bicyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck tractor off US 79 Thursday in Anderson County.

On Thursday at approximately 3:08 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a bicycle verses vehicle fatal crash on US 79 approximately 1 mile southwest of Palestine according to officials.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Sterling truck tractor pulling a 1989 Fruehauf semi-trailer was traveling southwest on US79. A bicyclist, riding a Landrider bicycle, rode out in front of the truck tractor from ACR 3722.

The driver of the tuck tractor attempted to avoid the bicyclist by veering to the should of the roadway. The bicyclist struck the front left of the semi-trailer.

The bicyclist, 71 year-old, Roy McCarty, of Palestine, was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital were he pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. The driver of the truck tractor, 51 year-old, John Looney, of Buffalo was not injured.



The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available at this time.



