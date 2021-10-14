Father and son Alto residents arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A father and son from Alto were arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child on Oct. 13.

Multiple arrest warrants were issued for Theodore Smith and his son James Smith for sexual assault of a child.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for Theodore “and any evidence used in numerous sexual assaults of a child spanning over the last 60 years.”

Theodore was found in his residence just north of Alto on Highway 69 and arrested. James, who is also a resident of Alto, was found and arrested on Oct. 13 while on a trip to California.

“This case stemmed from evidence these individuals left behind in a California residence when they moved from California to Texas a year ago,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

So far, Theodore has been charged with 34 counts of lewd act of a child under 14 with force and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14. Theodore’s bond has been set at $7,000,000 and he we will be transferred back to California to await trial.