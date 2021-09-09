Father of missing Cherokee County baby sentenced to 15 years in prison

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The father of a missing 5-week-old baby pleaded guilty to charges in the disappearance and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

36-year-old DeAndre Argumon pleaded guilty to abandoning a child nearly one year after his son Armaidre went missing in September 2020. He had already been convicted back in April for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection to Armaidre’s disappearance.

Armaidre has not been seen since Friday, September 18 in Wells, a small community in southern Cherokee County. To this day, he still has not been found.

An Amber Alert was issued when he went missing and a massive search was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

DeAndre has a lengthy rap sheet with crimes dating back to 2004 in multiple Texas cities, including: