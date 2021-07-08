Father’s girlfriend charged with capital murder in death of 5-year-old Houston boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK/KPRC) – Theresa Balboa, girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father, has been charged with capital murder in connection to Samuel’s death.

Samuel was found dead in a Jasper motel room on June 1, and his death was later ruled a homicide. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston said that the cause of his death was “homicidal violence with blunt head trauma.”

Balboa had previously been charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse, according to a Houston NBC affiliate.

Samuel had been living with Balboa since April 30, which was also the last day he was seen at school. Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, lived at a different address and authorities said it is not clear why Samuel was staying with Balboa.

Samuel’s parents filed for divorce in January 2020 and were in an apparently custody battle over him.

Balboa’s roommate, 27-year-old Benjamin Rivera, was charged in June with tampering with evidence of a human corpse in connection to Samuel’s case.

27-year-old Dylan Walker was also charged with tampering with evidence in this case. Investigators say he drove Balboa to the Jasper motel where Samuel’s body was discovered.