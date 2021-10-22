FBI: 51% more law enforcement officers were killed in 2021 than previous year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 59 police officers were killed in the line of duty from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 according to statistics reported to the FBI.

This is a 51% increase in the number of law enforcement officers killed in 2020.

Across the United States, 60,105 officers were assaulted while on duty in 2020. This number is over 4,000 more than 2019.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said “We are looking at now 59 officers or agents murdered in the line of duty this year. That’s an over 50 percent increase from last year. That basically translates to every five days–more often than every five days in this country–an officer is murdered in the line of duty. And that’s totally unacceptable, and it’s a tragedy and it needs attention.”

In the FBI Dallas’ area of authority, four officers have been killed in the line of duty this year and seven overall in Texas. This is more than the previous year.

“The statistics released this week are a stark reminder of the dangerous work done by law enforcement every day,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “The FBI values our partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. We will continue to assist and offer resources when called upon.”

2020 in Texas

12 officers were assaulted in the state of Texas.

Two of those assaults occurred in the Dallas-Fort Worth area 1 Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officer 1 Plano police officer

6 officers were accidentally killed in Texas. In Grand Prairie, an officer was accidentally struck by a vehicle and died of their injuries.

5 officers feloniously killed in Texas. 2 McAllen police officers 1 San Marcos police officer 1 Houston police officer 1 Houston Fire Marshal officer



Nationally