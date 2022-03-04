TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Louisiana FBI agent who is accused of exposing himself several times to two Tyler teens was indicted.

David Harris is scheduled to appear in a Smith County court on June 20. He is also facing criminal charges in Louisiana and Florida for separate incidents. Harris is accused of several sex crimes dating back to 2016, though his attorneys maintain his innocence.

He had previously been assigned to the FBI Field Office in New Orleans where he investigated child sex crimes, but has since been fired by the FBI.

A warrant stated that the investigation started in 2021 when the father of an alleged victim sent a letter to the Inspector General’s Office detailing incidents where Harris allegedly exposed himself to the man’s daughter and another teenage girl from 2018-2019.

July 2018 Incident in Tyler

The first interview was conducted with the victim’s mom, who was allegedly having an affair with Harris. The warrant states that “she believed that Mr. Harris had exposed his genitals to Taylor on past occasions, both at [her home] in Tyler and Mr. Harris’ residence in Louisiana.” She said that he had been “skinny dipping” in front of her daughter at their Tyler home.

An initial interview with Taylor was scheduled for Feb. 23 of this year, but was canceled because she did not want to talk with investigators. However, she later agreed to an interview on March 23.

Taylor alleged that during a visit by Harris and his family, they were having a pool party at her house. During the party, Taylor said she did not feel well and went to go lay down in her mother’s bedroom.

While there, Harris came into the room and took off his pants and underwear, then lay down on top of her, the warrant alleges. Taylor then reportedly screamed for Harris’ wife, who was in the kitchen. When she screamed, the warrant says that Harris got up and redressed.

When Harris’ wife entered the room, she allegedly told Harris to “leave Taylor alone.” The warrant said that Taylor said Harris “was drunk most of the time” and believed he was intoxicated when he did this to her.

Taylor told investigators she did not tell anyone about what happened at the time, but later disclosed it to a second alleged victim.

July 2019 Incident in Florida

Before Taylor’s in-depth interview with federal investigators, they spoke with a second alleged victim that the warrant just lists as “Child Victim #2.” It states that the second alleged victim is also a teenage girl who is a close friend of Taylor.

The second victim went on a vacation with Taylor and Harris’ family to Florida in July 2019. The warrant states that during the trip, the second victim was swimming in a pool when Harris allegedly stripped naked in front of her and began “skinny dipping.”

Victim #2 only told Taylor about the incident, which is when Taylor revealed what had allegedly happened to her in Tyler the year before.

Text Messages

During the course of the investigation, text messages on Harris’ FBI-issued cell phone were uncovered that showed Taylor’s mom and Harris talking about the incidents for months. Despite not going to the police about the alleged incidents, the warrant showed that Taylor’s mom urged him to not be fixated on teenage girls.

Some excerpts from the text messages are listed below:

“Again nudity to me is like nothing and my wife is totally used to it and my daughters just like ‘You’re fat… put some clothes on.’”

“[Taylor said] I was a pedophile…

“Taylor can’t handle a naked p**** and [Victim #2] is scared for life.”

The warrant said that Taylor’s mom replied to the last text message that the incidents were “all behind us.” She also in a later text allegedly apologized for bringing the incidents up to him, saying it was “Not a good judgment on my part.”

The warrant also contains a substantial amount of text messages where Harris talks with Taylor’s mom about his attraction to teenage girls.

After the trip to Florida, Harris reportedly wrote “I’m kind of glad to be away from vacation. I got tired of all my talking to for being inappropriate and a dirty old man.”

The warrant stated that Taylor’s mom responded that he was “a little inappropriate with staring at the teen girls in bikinis.”

Harris was asked what preference he had in women, he allegedly answered her, “I mean they have to be in their teens. I’m not a weirdo.” The warrant shows that he then wrote, “Unless I move to Kentucky, where 16 is the age of consent.”

Months later, he texted Taylor’s mother to try and show that he was improving on his behavior. When asked about plans for the next vacation, he allegedly replied: “I just hope we can do some teen bikini volleyball games so I can show my resolve.”