TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler PD still has an active investigation for a shooting that took place back in February.

On Feb. 6, officials responded to a possible shooting in the 1600 Block of W. Mims. When police arrived, they found 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers dead due to a gunshot wound.

An investigation began right away and they are still trying to find information on a possible shooter and are asking for the publics help.