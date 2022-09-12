TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day.

29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18.

Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, police said.

During the altercation, the two men reportedly wrestled on the ground and Deweerdt’s girlfriend and mother of his child broke them apart, according to an affidavit. The two stood up and Henry pointed and fired his gun multiple times at Deweerdt, which put him on the ground almost immediately, the affidavit stated.

Deweerdt’s 6-year-old son had also allegedly been in the truck during the event and witnessed his father “standing facing another guy when the guy shot [him].”

The detectives then travelled to Flint, where they interviewed Henry and searched his home and located the gun that police believe was used in the assault. During the interview, detectives said that he changed his statement of what occurred several times, according to the affidavit.