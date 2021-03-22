Flint woman arrested for involvement with Rollin’ 60s Crips gang

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – A Flint woman who officials say had gang ties was arrested March 15.

According to the Attorney General’s office, 41-year-old Chanda Rae Camp was a known associate of the Rolling 60’s Crips Gang, but is not a confirmed member. She was arrested by US Marshals on March 15 for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Camp was arrested as part of a nine-person investigation developed by the Texas Anti-Gang Unit.

After she was arrested, the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force secured the residence and perimeter while a search warrant was obtained. They recovered an unspecified amount of liquid methamphetamine.

According to the FBI, the Rollin’ 60s Crips originated on the West Coast where the gang leaders engaged in weekly shootouts with their rivals, Roosevelt Bloods. Though they were based in Long Island, they had a “national reach.”

According to Smith County Jail Records, Camp has been arrested many times in the past. She has several previous counts of drug possession.