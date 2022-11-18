Video Courtesy of Sulphur Springs Police Department

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street.

The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while an investigation has already begun.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Joe Scott at 903-885-7602.

Or you may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.