COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – An officer from Coffee City Police Department was making a routine traffic stop on Friday, Jan. 6, when his patrol car was struck by a passing vehicle which narrowly avoided hitting him, according to a Facebook post.

Officer McCord was conducting the stop in the northbound side of Highway 155, when he went to get out of the car, officials said, a driver didn’t move out of the lane and struck the side of the vehicle.

According to authorities, McCord’s foot was almost hit and he was shaken around inside the vehicle. Officials said that he pulled a muscle in his back and suffered a few bumps and bruises.

Photo courtesy of Coffee City Police Department

“This could of been way worse and we thank GOD Officer McCord was able to go home last night. For the love of GOD!!!!!! SLOW DOWN and move over,” Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo said.

Chief Portillo added that they will be enforcing the passing vehicle law even more now.