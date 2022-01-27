POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former Angelina County commissioner has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.

Polk County records indicate that Bobby Cheshire was charged on Wednesday, with a bond set at $35,000.

Cheshire is currently serving prison time for a continuous violence against the family charge out of Angelina County. He was sentenced to four years in prison on Aug. 5, 2021.

In addition to that charge, he had several charges dismissed in Angelina County including interfering with an emergency call, official oppression, criminal trespassing, assault family violence and misappropriation of funds.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony that can carry a minimum sentence of five years up to life in prison and a $10,000 fine.