Former Angelina County Commissioner sentenced to four years in prison on family violence charges

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A now-removed Angelina County Commissioner was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday on family violence charges.

Bobby Chesire, who represented Precinct 4 before being removed by a judge last month, pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 4 years in jail.

He is still facing other assault charges and is also accused of misusing county funds. Those cases are still pending.

In 2019, law officers responding to a 911 call came to Cheshire’s house and after talking to other family members arrested him on assault charges, records show.

In April, he was jailed again for violating the terms of the bond agreement. During a court hearing, a judge ruled Cheshire had to stay in jail until the grand jury decided whether he would be indicted.