Former Chiefs coach charged with DWI in crash that seriously hurt 5-year-old girl

Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK/FOX4) – Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with DWI for the crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl days before Super Bowl LV.

Newly released court documents say that Reid’s blood alcohol content was measured at .113 and he was driving 82 miles per hour in a 65 MPH just five seconds before the crash. The crash was near Arrowhead Stadium and left the girl in a coma for days.

The crash report says a driver, Reid, in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435. According to charging documents, Reid hit the front left area of the Impala while traveling 83 miles per hour. He then rear-ended the Traverse traveling at 67 miles per hour.

The court documents show Reid told officers he was trying to merge onto the highway and looking over his left shoulder when he hit the Traverse.

At the scene, Reid also told officers he had about two or three drinks and had a prescription for Adderall. Police conducted a sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. He was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery for an injury to his groin.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs, and the NFL is investigating and reviewing the incident.

The 5-year-old girl, Ariel, is still in the hospital after waking up from a coma on February 15, according to the last update from family. She is still receiving treatment for her brain injury. A GoFundMe page was started for her medical bills and has surpassed $540,000.

Documents show that Ariel was in the rear of the car and a seat folded over on top of her. She has suffered from brain contusions, subdural hematomas, and a fracture of the left parietal lobe.

The Kansas City Chiefs released the following statement on Monday after Reid was charged: