Former CHRISTUS nurse accused of killing patients indicted for murder of fourth victim

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Newly obtained court documents reveal that the former CHRISTUS nurse accused of killing three patients has been indicted for a fourth murder.

William George Davis, 37, was arrested back in 2018 and charged with capital murder of multiple persons along with five counts of aggravated assault.

The original indictment for capital murder from nearly three years ago listed Christopher Greenway, John Lafferty, and Ronald Clark as victims. They died between June 2017 and August 2017.

However, the new indictment now includes Joseph Kalina. The original victim list that was released in 2018 showed that Kalina was “injured” on January 25, 2018. It is unclear when he died, but the new indictment was returned by a Smith County grand jury on April 25 of this year.

Just days before this new indictment was handed up, Davis’ defense attorneys filed a motion to suppress interviews that he had with police officers. They claim that he had already asked for an attorney and that any interrogation of him should have been stopped.

Davis served as a registered nurse for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, but was fired back in February 2018 for “falsification of care events and his unethical practice related to failure to disclose interventions provided.”

On March 16, 2018, the Texas Board of Nursing issued a Temporary Suspension Order against Davis, citing cases in which the board determined Davis was a “continuing and imminent threat to the public welfare.”

A later investigation by hospital staff and police revealed that it was likely a crime had occurred with the injury and death of several patients that were considered “statistical anomalies.”

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News at the time alleges that Davis intentionally introduced air into the patients’ arterial lines.

The affidavit says that security footage showed Davis entering the patients’ rooms and leaving. Almost immediately after, they would suffer a “profound incident” despite being considered stable.

All victims were identified as patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery and were recovering in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, “when they suddenly experienced a profound incident.”

Putman announced last year that he would be seeking the death penalty in the case. The trial is currently set for jury selection to begin in late July and a trial is expected to last roughly one month.

It would be the first capital murder trial in East Texas since Dameon Mosely was convicted back in November 2019 of murdering a gas station attendant during a robbery.

After a one-week trial, he was sentenced to death after the jury deliberated for 45 minutes.

The trial will be held in front of 114th District Judge Austin Reeves Jackson, who was elected last year to fill the seat of Judge Christi Kennedy, who retired after a lengthy career.

At a hearing back in March, Jackson publicly revealed that his mother is employed by CHRISTUS, but did not say in what capacity. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed that it would not be a problem for the trial.