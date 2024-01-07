COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Former Coffee City Policed Department officer Lonnie Hicks was arrested on four counts of tampering with government records on Friday.

Hicks’s arrest comes after the former Coffee City Mayor, Police Chief and other officers were also recently arrested for tampering with government records. According to Henderson County Jail records, Hicks was released on Friday after posting a total $400,000 bond.

Coffee City Police Department was deactivated back in September of 2023 and now the town is being covered by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In December, following the arrest of former Mayor Frank Serrato, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse explained that anyone with concerns can contact them.

“We will continue to cover the city,” Hillhouse said. “If they have any concerns or anything the sheriff’s office is always here, and we will always be here. Just a phone call away.”