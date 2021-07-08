Former college football player sentenced to 25 years for Texas murder

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/AP) – A former quarterback for McMurry University has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the murder of a Fort Worth man.

23-year-old Broderick Ross was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to his role in the murder. Chris-Dion Russell, 29, was robbed and killed at his Fort Worth apartment in January 2017.

Ross and two other McMurry football players were accused of going to Russell’s apartment to steal marijuana.

Dontrell Dock, who was a running back for McMurry, was sentenced to life in prison. The third player was not indicted by a grand jury.

The Associated Press reported that Tarrant County Judge Wayne Salvant said that Ross received nearly two dozen letters of support and he took that into consideration for sentencing.

McMurry University is an NCAA Division III university in Abilene. They are a member of the American Southwest Conference, which UT Tyler used to also be a member of before moving into Division II in 2018.