NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Two former Nacogdoches County correctional officers were indicted on felony charges for alleged misconduct during their time as employees of the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Jamie Stephens

Stephanie Moore, 28, and Jamie Stephens, 19, were indicted by a Nacogdoches County grand jury on two counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody.

Stephanie Moore

Moore’s charges are second-degree felonies and her bond was set at $100,000. Stephens’ charges are state jail felonies and her bond was set at $50,000. The pair was arrested and bonded out of the Nacogdoches County Jail on Monday.

According to a release, the charges come from separate, unrelated incidents during their employment. Moore was hired as a correctional officer in June 2021 and Stephens was hired in April 2021.

The allegations of improper activity were made against Moore in January and she was immediately put on administrative leave. Stephens was accused and placed on administrative leave in August 2021, according to a news release.

When both investigations were completed, and the information was given to the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, both women were terminated as NCSO employees.

Moore was terminated in January and Stephens was terminated in August 2021.

The allegations against the former employees were investigated by detectives within the NCSO Criminal Investigation Division. The Texas Rangers also investigated the allegations against Moore. Texas Rangers are routinely assigned to investigate incidents in correctional facilities throughout the state.

“During the 87th Legislature in 2021, Texas lawmakers passed SB312, which increased the charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody from a state-jail felony to a second-degree felony, effective Sept. 1, 2021,” said the release.