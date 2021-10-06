Former East Texas Police Chief arrested

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – Kody Stephens, former Grapeland Police Chief, was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Stephens was terminated from the position by the Grapeland City Council following an emergency meeting on Sept. 17.

According to The Messenger, Stephens turned himself in on Tuesday morning before 10 a.m. He was charged with tampering with governmental records and tampering with a witness. Both charges are state jail felonies, which carry a maximum sentence of two years in jail and a maximum fine of $10,000.

According to the indictment obtained by KETK News from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, Stephens knowingly made false entry in his personal history statement that he had never been delinquent on income or other tax payments when he was, or had been delinquent on property and/or IRS taxes.

The indictment states that Stephens told a witness that she was wrong about the statements that she made to the investigator, with intent of influencing the witness to testify falsely.

After he was formally charged, Stephens posted a $10,000 bond and was released by noon. He was indicted by a Houston grand jury on the charges in mid-September.