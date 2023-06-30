LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A former ranch hand is facing a 10-year sentence after being indicted on 12 felony counts of cattle theft.

In March 2022, Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez, former ranch manager in Lindale, was arrested for two counts of theft after officials said the landowner “noticed discrepancies in cattle sales and called Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers.”

A lengthy investigation led to the discovery of evidence from Special Ranger Larry Hand alleging 10 additional counts of theft that occurred from 2018 to 2021.

In April, Perez-Sanchez was indicted by the Smith County Grand Jury on 12 counts of theft of livestock. Each charge is a third-degree felony with a $25,000 bond and Perez-Sanchez faces 10 years of confinement with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for their assistance, and the grand jury for fulfilling their civic duties during this case.”

