Former Grace football player arrested for hitting bicyclist while intoxicated

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Grace Community High School football player Zachary Tatman was arrested Thursday for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

23-year-old Tatman is charged in connection to an incident Thursday night where a vehicle traveling fast near Old Jacksonville Highway and Oak Creek Boulevard struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Tatman was transported to UT Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Tatman wore No. 5 at Grace

Tatman’s bond was set at $10,000, and he was booked into the Smith County Jail last Friday. He bonded out the same day.

During high school, he played as a running back and wide receiver for the Grace Community Cougars.

According to a local radio station, Tatman fell one yard shy of being a Top 10 East Texas leading rusher.

Tatman is not the only former East Texas private school football player to be charged with a crime. Blake Maddox, former Lindale coach and Brook Hill player, was offered probation earlier this year for an improper relationship with a student back in 2019.