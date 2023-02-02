HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD has announced that the former Henderson Football Booster Club president was arrested by Henderson Police Department on Thursday.

Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was charged with misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Henderson PD began investigating after Henderson ISD discovered financial irregularities during a routine audit last fall, according to Henderson ISD.

“When that trust is eroded, either through irresponsible actions or a lack of accountability, we risk losing sight of what is most important; doing what’s best for kids,” Chairman of the HISD Board of Trustees, Adam Duey said.

Henderson ISD said that financial trust and transparency are paramount for taxpayer dollars or for booster club donations.

Orr was booked into Rusk County Jail on Feb. 2 and his bond was set at $10,000.