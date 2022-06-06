LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A former Hudson ISD teacher was sentenced to eight years in prison last week after pleading guilty to having an improper relationship with a female student.

James English, a former math teacher for the district, was arrested in 2020 after an investigation by the school district. He had also been charged with indecency with a child, but it was later dropped.

English resigned after the school confronted him about the relationship, which had taken place in late 2019.

He was sentenced by Judge Bob Inselmann in the 217th District Court in Angelina County.