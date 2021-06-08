Former Hudson ISD teacher indicted on charge of having improper relationship with student

James English (Angelina County Jail)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a former high school teacher who who was charged last year with having an improper relationship with a student.

James Dillon English, who taught math in the Hudson ISD, was indicted for indecency with a child and having an improper relationship with a student. Both charges are felonies.

He is accused of having an improper relationship with a female high school student in 2019 that involved sexual contact, records show.

English, now 29, was arrested after the youth came forward with information and officials conducted an investigation.

KFXK Fox 51