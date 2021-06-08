Former Hudson ISD teacher indicted on charge of having improper relationship with student

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a former high school teacher who who was charged last year with having an improper relationship with a student.
James Dillon English, who taught math in the Hudson ISD, was indicted for indecency with a child and having an improper relationship with a student. Both charges are felonies.
He is accused of having an improper relationship with a female high school student in 2019 that involved sexual contact, records show.
English, now 29, was arrested after the youth came forward with information and officials conducted an investigation.
