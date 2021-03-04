Former Lindale coach, UT Tyler baseball player offered probation for improper relationship with high school student

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Lindale football coach and star UT Tyler baseball player has been offered probation for an improper relationship with a student back in 2019.

Blake Maddox, 25, was arrested in Lindale after the district was made aware of the allegations on January 28, 2020. He was an assistant football and baseball coach.

Maddox’s lawyers confirmed to KETK that prosecutors had offered him a plea deal that would require 10 years probation. It has been accepted by Maddox, but has not been formally approved by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell.

That hearing will be at a later date, but has yet to be posted by the court.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News last February alleged that Maddox communicated with the student via Instagram and Snapchat. The young woman said in a statement to police that Maddox, on multiple occasions, sent her graphic pictures of himself.

She told investigators that she had been to Maddox’s home twice, the second visit two weeks before Christmas.

In an interview on January 29 at the Smith County Child Advocacy Center, the student said she and Maddox had physical contact and when he was done she told him “I’ve gotta go” and left his residence.

Following the incident, the warrant says, Maddox told the student he was planning to propose to his girlfriend during the Christmas break. They had no contact after that conversation.

Maddox initially agreed to an interview with investigators when they contacted him on January 30. Shortly after, he told investigators that any questions they have for him should be forwarded to his attorney.

Maddox was arrested on February 4, after a warrant was signed by Judge Jason Ellis. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released.

He was re-arrested in October for a bond violation. He was assessed a new $100,000 bond, which he posted just hours later.

Maddox was a star baseball player for UT Tyler. He was a first baseman during their 2018 national championship run.