Former Longview teacher sentenced to life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of child

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Longview man was given two life sentences in a Marshall court Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Topher James Stout, 41, was taken into custody on July 16, 2020, after Longview police responded to a domestic disturbance and was told that he was seen having sex with a juvenile. Stout ran from the house before being taken into custody.

The child told investigators she had been assaulted several times by Stout over a long time.

“During additional interviews, at the request of The Longview Police Department, The Department of Family and Protective Services and our office, it was discovered that the defendant had sexually assaulted other child victims as well,” said a news release from Marshall District Attorney’s Office.

Stout, a former Longview ISD teacher, was being held in the Harrison County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

“The victim’s family and I visited multiple times and in lieu of the victims having to testify, we all agreed this was the best disposition,” Harrison County First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood said. “We are pleased with the plea, and hope that the victims can continue their healing with the criminal side closed.”