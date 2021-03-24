Former Sabine ISD teacher sentenced to probation for inappropriate relationship with student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A former Sabine ISD teacher was sentenced to probation on Wednesday for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Cassie Headley, 29, who used to go by the name Cassie Dowden, was arrested back in June 2019 after an investigation by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office discovered that she had sex with a student at Sabine ISD.

She was facing up to 20 years in prison and a potential $10,000 fine. Headley had previously pleaded guilty to the charge in January. Wednesday’s hearing was focused on sentencing.

Defense attorneys asked for probation while the prosecution pushed for eight years in prison. The case was heard by 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy and testimony revealed that she and her now ex-husband Zachary Dowden mentored the victim before the inappropriate relationship started.

Zachary warned her early on to not do something that could be perceived as inappropriate. After seeking counseling, Zachary still was suspicious about her relationship with the student and checked text messages on her phone.

He found that she was secretly communicating with the victim and had his number saved under a false name. Zachary described it as “his worst fears come to life.”

The defense team called several witnesses, including her pre-trial bond officer. The officer believes that Headley took her conditions seriously as well as her religious recovery.

Gale Robinson, a member of “Celebrate Recovery,” a Christ-centered recovery program similar to Alcoholics Anonymous, but focuses on all “bad habits.” Robinson believed that Headley made mistakes in the past, but had been working hard to move forward.

Prosecutors closed by telling Novy not to let Headley manipulate the court like she did the victim and her husband. They also said that if the roles were reversed and it was a male teacher with a female student, probation would not even be on the table.

Headley’s lawyers countered by saying she was not the same person anymore and to take into account the changes that she has undergone, saying “We’re asking for the mercy of this court.”