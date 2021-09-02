Former school employee charged with online solicitation of a minor

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former Spring Hill ISD employee was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

27-year-old Joseph Schaetz was booked into the Smith County Jail on Wednesday for online solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $75,000 and he bonded out later the same day.

The victim was a 14-year-old Panola County girl who was not enrolled in Spring Hill, according to Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson.

Davidson said Schaetz resigned from Spring Hill earlier this week and was arrested Wednesday.

The Panola County Grand Jury will be looking at the case next time it meets, which Davidson says is usually about once a month.

