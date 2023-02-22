TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Smith County deputy pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a federal charge of unlawful transfer, possession or use of a means of identification. Luis Alberto Sandoval, 29, was arrested in August of 2021 and accused of using a secure database to assist a drug trafficker from Mexico, according to an arrest warrant.

The East Texas Anti-Gang Task Force also launched an investigation into this case that took several months. Sandoval was with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office from November 2017 to August 2021.

A warrant stated that Sandoval allegedly got a text message from a phone in Mexico that asked him to run the driver’s license of a man attempting to cross into the U.S., who was a drug dealer.

One of the text messages included in the warrant is below. It was translated from Spanish.

“I don’t know if you can do this, but I have a friend who moves drugs so what happened was my friend, they got his truck, they got him with a bunch of drugs, now the truck’s over here, and he hasn’t crossed. His mom and wife are crossing, we need to find out if this dude has an arrest report so I need you to check that because he sent me the dude’s ID, if you could check it out for me.”

Sandoval reportedly received another text the same day that said, “I will deposit for you. Look, there’s nothing going to be wrong. I’ll erase it once I show it to him.”

Sandoval’s sentencing information was not available.