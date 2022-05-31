LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A former multi-sport athlete for the Longview Lobos has been charged with murder in Louisiana.

22-year-old Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year with the University of Louisiana Rajun Cajuns in the 2020-2021 season.

Lafayette, Louisiana police were called to a home Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. According to our sister station KLFY, officers found a 43-year-old man dead inside.

The victim’s name has not been released as of this writing. The report says the man was involved in a “domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend in the early morning hours.”

McAfee allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim then left in his car. After Lafayette police obtained an arrest warrant for McAfee, she turned herself into Longview Police in Texas. She is currently awaiting extradition.

A spokesman for the University of Louisiana-Lafayette confirmed to KLFY that McAfee was a former student and is no longer enrolled at the school.

She is charged with second-degree murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.